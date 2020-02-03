2020: Islamic Scholarship Fund Application- Deadline date: March 21

DESCRIPTION

What is ISF’s mission and why do we provide merit-based scholarships?

Our mission is to increase American Muslim representation in media and politics in order to improve public opinion and public policy. We are achieving that goal by empowering students and professionals through academic scholarships, film grants, mentorships, internships and fellowships.

How many scholarships has ISF awarded in the past?

For the last 11 years, ISF has awarded 394 scholarships and grants a total amount of $1.3 million. In 2019, it awarded $227,580 and scholarships ranged from $3,000-$10,000.

What is the scholarship program timeline?

ISF starts accepting applications in November for a period of 5 months. The deadline to submit a complete application is March 21, 2020. The Selection Committee will review the applications from April-May. Finalists will move to the next round and receive remote interviews in June. Final decision will be made in July and scholarships will be awarded shortly after.

Click here to learn about the requirements and to apply!