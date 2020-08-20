JOB OPPORTUNITIES WITH DINING SERVICES

by

Want to find your son or daughter a job this Fall? Would they like Free Creemees while they work?

High school students- You can work at Middlebury College Dining Services, helping us to serve the our students , and that is only part of what you will receive. You will also find flexible shifts, skill based learning opportunities, exciting work environment, work with your friends, free on-duty meals, opportunities after the summer to make money after school or on the week-end. If you have questions and want to talk to a real person or want to see an operation let me know. Bo Cleveland Assistant Director for Board Dining Middlebury College 802-443-5349. Or you can follow the link below to start the application process.

Current Opportunities:

Checker – $14 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21433

Cook – $16.00 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21432

Kitchen Utility Worker – $14 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21434

Receiver – $15 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21454

Dining Room Servery Worker – $14 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21437

Dining Room Servery Worker – $14 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21435

Catering Coordinator/Event Supervisor – $16 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21506

Dining Room Supervisor, Atwater – $19.53 per Hour Minimum plus Generous Benefits

For full description and to apply, visit: http://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/21639

Offers of employment are contingent on completion of a background check. Information on our background check policy can be found here: http://go.middlebury.edu/backgroundchecks

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability