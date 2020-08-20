GMHEC Well-being

What’s on tap for well-being weeks of 8/17/20 and 8/24/20?

“Life isn’t meant to be lived perfectly…but merely to be LIVED. Boldly, wildly, beautifully, uncertainly, imperfectly, magically LIVED.”

― Mandy Hale, The Single Woman: Life, Love, and a Dash of Sass

As we and our students prepare to return to campus, and our children prepare to return to school (maybe???), managing our energy and well-being will be critical. To support you and your families to stay well, each of our GMHEC colleges and the Consortium offer a variety of resources.

Are you curious about how to make the most of your Cigna health care benefits or get the best deal on your prescriptions? Check out this information on healthcare consumerism.

Are you interested in connecting with a licensed mental health counselor from the privacy of your home? Look no further than Cigna Talkspace.

Do you need some help finding childcare or a tutor for your kids? How about resources for managing a financial or legal issue? EAP has you covered.

For more resources, check out our well-being resource guides and take advantage of the wonderful resources at your disposal.

Check out some of the events that we have coming up over the next couple of week and be sure to check in regularly on our events calendar (password GMHECWell-Being) to stay in the know about all the great stuff we’ve got going on.

Great Western Loop challenge: There is still time to get in on the action with DIEMlife “Race Around the Great Western Loop”. Join your coworkers as we log some miles to complete this 6400-mile trek. Earn steps by walking, biking, hiking, rowing and doing a host of other activities. The team from St. Mikes has been maintaining a commanding lead but the folks from Champlain are hot on their tails. If you have not yet signed up you can find all the information you need here.

Fermentation series: Join the dietitians from Whole Health Nutrition for a two-part fermentation series. In class one we will be making yogurt and kombucha and in class two we’ll be making sauerkraut and kimchi. Please register at RD@wholehealthnutritionvt.com to receive a list of equipment and ingredients prior to class.

Fermentation class 1: Yogurt + Kombucha

Tue, Aug 25, 2020 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM (EDT)

Click here to join the meeting. Access code: 745-927-429 or dial in by phone +1 (224) 501-3412

Fermentation class 2: Sauerkraut & Kimchi

Thu, Aug 27, 2020 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM (EDT)

Click here to join the meeting. Access code 243-422-493 or dial in by phone +1 (646) 749-3122





How team’s thrive: There’s a renewed spotlight on teams: a crisis is a stark reminder of just how critical effective collaboration is for employee well-being and organizational survival. Regardless of size and structure, all teams face challenges. How can teams today thrive and deliver results? Strong leadership is key, but every team member is also accountable for success.

In this webinar, we will explore:

The risks to teams today—burnout, mistrust, exclusion—and what you can do about them

The 6 research-based team effectiveness factors for teams to thrive

Actionable takeaways to boost team performance

Thursday, August 27th 3:00-4:00pm EST. Preregistration required. Click here to register.

Combating perfectionism: Life can be a high-pressure environment filled with even higher expectations. While holding yourself to high expectations can lead to success and fulfillment, it can also have a negative impact in the form of perfectionism. Learn about the true nature of perfectionism, why it’s so popular, and how to develop immunity to perfectionism in your life. Available to faculty and staff of Middlebury, MIIS, Champlain and St. Michael’s. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health, EAP provider. Wednesday, August 26th noon-1 pm EST or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register. Middlebury and MIIS employees will use code Middlebury College, Champlain employees use code Champlain College, St. Michael’s employees use code smcvt. Scroll down to “Check out our webinars” and “register for live webinars”.

Motivating your employees: Happy workers are productive workers. Luckily, motivating your employees doesn’t take a lot of flare or even a lot of resources. This training will explore the key environmental factors within your control as a supervisor or manager to give your employees the space to flourish. Brought to you by New Directions Behavioral Health, EAP provider. Wednesday, August 19th noon-1 pm EST or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Click here to register. Middlebury and MIIS employees will use code Middlebury College, Champlain employees use code Champlain College, St. Michael’s employees use code smcvt. Scroll down to “Check out our webinars” and “register for live webinars”.