TIAA August Webinars

Social Security for Married Couples

Married couples can take advantage of strategies that may help to increase

lifetime Social Security benefits. You can learn the basics about spousal benefits, understand the many variables involved in claiming strategies and how married couples can boost their benefits by coordinating the timing of their claims.

Tuesday, August 11 at 12 p.m. (ET)



2020 Investment outlook – post corona-virus recovery

Join us for a special webinar during which Robert C. Doll, Nuveen Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Equity Strategist, discusses how the corona-virus health crisis has effected the investment landscape and economic recovery. Doll’s comprehensive insights into the trends and issues he believes are positioned to meaningfully shape the economy and markets have served as a thoughtful guide to investors as they work to build strong long-term investment portfolios.

Tuesday, August 11 at 3 p.m. (ET)



Money at Work 2: Sharpening investment skills

Expanding your portfolio to maximize potential growth while minimizing risk—scenarios and alternative investing vehicles to help manage more complex finances.

Wednesday, August 12 at 12 p.m. (ET)



Retiring in the New Normal

We all know how important it is to save for retirement. This presentation brings all of the risks to light so you have a better understanding of what you may be facing and what you can do about it, especially in this new environment.

Wednesday, August 12 at 3 p.m. (ET)



Financial housekeeping for now and later

For many, the current health crisis has resulted in unique financial challenges. From dealing with reduced income to trying to figure out what to do with money you usually spend on gas or a vacation, this webinar will explore ways to help deal with a new personal financial landscape.

Thursday, August 13 at 12 p.m. (ET)



W2W: Postcards from the future

Fewer years in the workforce. Longer life spans. Women saving for retirement face unique challenges. You can learn what it takes to overcome these challenges and help make your retirement dreams come true on schedule.

Thursday, August 13 at 3 p.m. (ET)