Register for the GMHEC Team Challenge!

by

Registration is open for the GMHEC team physical activity challenge!

Grab your coworkers (and partner/spouse/family members) and work together to be the first team to complete the Great Western Loop. This 6,875 mile trail links together five long-distance hiking trails: the Pacific Crest Trail, the Pacific Northwest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, the Grand Enchantment Trail, and the Arizona Trail. It features some of the most remote, beautiful, hostile, and pristine environments in the United States, including the Mojave Desert, the Sonoran Desert, 12 National Parks, and 75 wilderness areas.



Each participant on your team will be able to bike, hike, swim, paddle or engage in a host of other activities which will be converted to steps to move your team toward the finish line. At the conclusion of the challenge all participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of ten prizes including Garmin Forerunner watches and $100 gift cards to your favorite local coop food store. All participants will have an opportunity to win a prize.



The challenge will begin on Monday, July 20th and will start and end at the Grand Canyon. The challenge will conclude when the first team arrives back at the Grand Canyon. Get more details including the link to register at https://gmhec.org/category/well-being/events/

Posted on behalf of Rebecca Schubert, MS RDN NBC-HWC

GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator