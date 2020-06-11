United Way of Addison County

A reminder that during the COVID-19 pandemic, although we are not currently able to visit the campus, United@Work is still available to help Middlebury staff and faculty with resources for:

transportation

childcare

housing

low credit score

substance use disorder

medical bills

money management

COVID-19 information

Your United@Work Resource Coordinator provides confidential, compassionate support

Contact us at 802-349-0692 or via email to unitedatwork@unitedwayaddisoncounty.org

Monday: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9:00 am – 11:00 am