United Way of Addison County
A reminder that during the COVID-19 pandemic, although we are not currently able to visit the campus, United@Work is still available to help Middlebury staff and faculty with resources for:
- transportation
- childcare
- housing
- low credit score
- substance use disorder
- medical bills
- money management
- COVID-19 information
Your United@Work Resource Coordinator provides confidential, compassionate support
Contact us at 802-349-0692 or via email to unitedatwork@unitedwayaddisoncounty.org
Monday: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9:00 am – 11:00 am