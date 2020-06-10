TIAA Virtual Financial Consulting.

No matter where you are in life—just getting started or planning for retirement—a session with a financial consultant can help you create a plan for your goals. And, it’s at no additional cost as a part of your retirement plan. You’ll get answers to these questions and more:

* Am I invested in the right mix of investments to help meet my goals?

* Am I saving enough to create the retirement income I need?

* How do I take income from my retirement account once I stop working?

Register for one of the sessions at www.TIAA.org/schedulenow.

Date Time Location

Friday, June 5, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Monday, June 15, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Thursday, July 16, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting

Thursday, August 20, 2020 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Virtual Meeting



RSVP today, as space

is limited. Register by visiting

www.TIAA.org/schedulenow

or calling 800-732-8353,

weekdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET).

