Faculty at Home webinar – Afterlife: Julia Alvarez in Conversation with John Elder About Her Latest Novel

by

June 22 – 12:15 – 1:00 p.m. ET

Julia Alvarez discusses her first novel for adults in fifteen years with John Elder. Afterlife — a novel about what happens when the life we plan goes awry, retirement after a long career teaching, and honoring the diversity in each other and ourselves — is especially timely in this moment in our national and global history.

In the course of their discussion, John will invite Julia to place this novel in the larger context of her writing, to relate it to the place of Vermont in her life and work, and to reflect upon its implications for the stresses and opportunities of the present moment.

Additional information is on the Faculty at Home Website

Link to Register