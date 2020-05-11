What do librarians do when the library is closed?

by

Librarians continue to serve the Middlebury College community amidst the coronavirus/COVID- 19 concerns. Connect with them at go.middlebury.edu/askus.

Many thanks to The Middlebury Campus for sharing the Middlebury College librarians’ efforts to serve our community in the story linked below. The seven librarians in the research and instruction group meet regularly to talk about how we’re connecting community members with library resources. We’ve examined how our work has been affected by the pandemic. While the library is closed, we’ve been using both tried-and-true and experimental forms of communication to help researchers get what they need. To consult in real time with these research and instruction librarians, make appointments using our go links. For more information, see here.