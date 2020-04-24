What’s on tap for well-being week of 4/27/20

Our four week GMHEC/DIEMlife “Quest to Connect” will be wrapping up on Sunday. Over the past four weeks participants have connected with their bodies, minds and communities. We have shared and provided support to one another and along the way have enhanced our relationships and resilience and took home some cool prizes. The winners for this week’s drawings will be announced on Monday. Check out this awesome news about our partner, DIEMlife….As of today, DIEMlife has raised just under $100,000 to support restaurants and health care workers in New York City and with that money has provided over 3300 meals to these front line workers. This is incredible but not surprising. DIEMlife is an organization that lives its values and puts those values into action and is one of the main reasons we wanted to partner with them. Our next DIEMlife Quest, a physical activity challenge, will be coming this summer and will be a great way for us to meet the needs of our competitive spirits and challenge one another to get moving.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week….

Financial well-being:

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is a wealth of information on everything from how to negotiate with your lender if you cannot make your mortgage payment to how to help protect older adults from financial exploitation.

On Thursday, April 23rd I had a conversation with Frankie Corrado, Certified Financial Planner and Managing Director at Robertson Stephens where we talked about some of the current economic challenges we are facing and we can better position our financial future. Some great insights here. You can view the recording here.

Mental/emotional well-being:

Chaplain’s Moment: Join the chaplains from the Scott Center for Spiritual and Religious Life at Middlebury every noon time on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the foreseeable future for a 15 minute reflection on what is happening around us and within our spirits. Rabbi Danielle, Chaplain Saifa, and Dean Mark will take turns leading a brief meditation on some piece of literature, poetry or world wisdom. There will be room for silence and reflection, and a bit of interaction to conclude. https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/8101629085

Guided mindfulness with Kendra: Join Kendra Smith, yoga and meditation teacher for an hour of relaxation and time to reconnect with yourself. Kendra will provide guidance and time for quiet reflection. Ongoing Tuesdays 5:00-6:00 pm EST. https://zoom.us/j/94204980963 Password 8026542000

Get clear with what you want and who you want to BE: Powerful Intention setting Series with Beth Umba. If not now, when? The world is in a huge transitional time. Life will not be what it used to be and that’s quite alright. Join Beth, navigational coach who leans in with her keen sense of curiosity, intuition + humor while powerfully listening as she helps create inspirational futures for her clients. Four, one hour sessions Wednesdays from 5:00-6:00 pm EST beginning Wednesday, April 29 th . Learn how to become the creator of your life experiences through the powerful practice of defining and setting daily intentions. https://zoom.us/j/5101754836

For the kids:

It’s playtime!…Grab your kids (grades K-5) and join CrossFit coaches Grant and Chanelle Shymske of Upper Arlington CrossFit for some fun and play. This class involves movement, fun and games and is a great way for parents to have some fun with the kids and be active as well. Suitable for children who enjoy some focus, building of skills, and some light hearted competition. No equipment necessary but a backpack with books and some toys/furniture to climb on would be great. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 30 th . 10:00-10:30am EST. https://us04web.zoom.us/j/931401684

Yoga for kids: Led by instructor Deonne Myrick of True Center Yoga in Randolph this yoga class will enhance your kids' flexibility, strength, coordination, and body awareness as well as their sense of calm and relaxation. Ongoing Tuesdays, 3:15-4:00 pm EST. Zoom info available here.

Physical well-being:

Yoga! Ongoing with our partner True Center Yoga. 15 classes per week. Check out their schedule here.

Move with Yoo-Sun: Yoo-Sun is Julliard trained violinist, teacher, trainer and co-founder of DIEMlife. Yoo-Sun will lead us through a short but energizing cardio based workout that will leave us feeling energized and ready to tackle the rest of the day. This workout is geared for people of all fitness levels and modifications to all exercises can be made by the instructor. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through April 30 th . 12:00-12:30 pm EST. https://zoom.us/j/649464789

Get the kinks out with Beth: Join Beth Umba, massage therapist and yoga teacher for a stretch session to release the kinks in your neck, back and hips. Sitting for long periods of time promotes muscle fatigue and muscle strain, and over time, pain. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to join Beth as she guides us through some stretches that we can do right from our desk or home office to get our bodies feeling their best. Tuesdays 10:00-10:30 am EST and Thursdays 3:00-3:30 pm EST through April 30th. https://zoom.us/j/5101754836

. https://zoom.us/j/5101754836 Pump up your muscles with Jeff: Join Jeff Morton, founder of Morton Training Systems for a 30 minute, total body strength training workout. Strength training is one of the best types of activities we can do to stay strong, have better body mechanics and prevent the aches and pains of sitting all day. This workout is appropriate for all levels and modifications of all exercises can be made by the instructor. Grab a set of dumbbells or two or a couple of soup cans and let’s get moving. Tuesday and Thursdays through April 30 th . 12:00-12:30 pm EST. https://zoom.us/j/3402261177

. 12:00-12:30 pm EST. https://zoom.us/j/3402261177 Let’s get cooking! Join chef and Registered Dietitian Gina Rancourt from Whole Health Nutrition as we prepare a delicious dinner of Crispy Asian tofu tacos, served with slaw and quick pickled vegetables. Grab your ingredients ahead of time and cook along with us. Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

From The Edge…. The Edge is offering many free online classes for members and non-members and through a partnership with Les Mills they are offering free access to 85 Les Mills classes including classes for kids. Check out their offerings here.

I would also like to take this opportunity again to remind everyone about the resources that your college and Cigna have to support your well-being. These resources include telemedicine and virtual visits with mental health providers, health and financial coaching, legal referral and more. You can learn more about those resources here.

And one more resource…from Virgin Pulse, a leader in the employee well-being arena. Here you will find tip sheets on everything from creating a self-care routine while working from home to strategies to quiet your mind so you can sleep better.

Now for my ask….I’d love to get your feedback about what we’ve been offering, when activities are being offered and how we might be better able to meet your needs and interests. Please take five minutes to complete this google form. I very much appreciate your input and thank you in advance for your time. It’s been so wonderful to see so many of you over these last five weeks and I look forward to seeing you in the coming weeks. Take care and stay well.

