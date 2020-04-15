Words for Wellness in the Times of COVID- 19 (I of III)

Author Samantha Irby’s collection of personal essays, meaty, promises a strong dose of reality!

Needing a little encouragement? Or perhaps to desperately adjust your worldview in the face of these, uh, “unprecedented” and trying times? The libraries decided to develop a 3-part-series, “Words for Wellness,” to introduce you to some of the collections you can access, even from afar, that have the potential to lift your spirits. For this first entry, two audiobooks we’ll highlight are Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life…And Maybe the World by retired Navy Seal Admiral William H. McRaven and blogger Samantha Irby’s meaty. Both feature personal stories that recount how the writers confronted and responded to prolonged experiences and periods of adversity. I’ll spend some time telling you about each and then, based on the descriptions, you can decide which has the most potential to inspire you as we navigate new terrain in the times of COVID- 19. See more here!