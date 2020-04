Monday Virtual Lunches in April

Faculty and staff are invited to Monday lunches from 12-1pm PT during the month of April. This is an open session to check-in and share tips on remote work and life during shelter-in-place. Pets and kids welcome!

Join us at https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/933492054 every Monday in April from 12-1pm.

This events are hosted by the Staff Advisory Team. To learn more visit http://sites.miis.edu/staff.