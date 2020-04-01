MSA Hosts Two New Weekly Webinar Series

This is an extraordinary time in our history. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on the health of our loved ones, the businesses we rely upon, the strength of the global economy, and the way we live our daily lives. To help our members with their collective financial health during this crisis, MSA is offering two different weekly webinar series, each with a distinct focus.

Series A: Budgeting When Income is Uncertain | 9:00 AM (PST) on Fridays

Millions of Americans are seeing their income become increasingly unpredictable. The good news is that there are many new programs trying to help. Each webinar in this series will begin with a few minutes covering government-based programs and nationwide resources as they develop. The next twenty minutes or so will focus on specific budgeting tactics, student loan repayment strategies and debt/credit tips that can help during these challenging times. We’ll wrap up with 30 minutes spent addressing your questions.

April 03, 2020 | Register Here

April 10, 2020 | Register Here

April 17, 2020 | Register Here

April 24, 2020 | Register Here

Series B: Investment Strategies in Volatile Markets | 12:00 PM (PST) on Fridays

Financial markets are volatile whenever the future earnings of companies, the stability of industries or the direction of global economies are uncertain. So when this happens, what do you do? Each webinar in this series will spend a few minutes reviewing updates to government and corporate actions intended to stabilize the markets, with the majority of time centered on discussing investing principles, plus current investment opportunities and challenges. Investment themes addressed will be those most often brought up by our members. We’ll leave the last 30 minutes to address your questions and concerns.

April 03, 2020 | Register Here

April 10, 2020 | Register Here

April 17, 2020 | Register Here

April 24, 2020 | Register Here

Note: If you register and cannot attend, a recording of the webinar, along with a copy of the session presentation and handouts, will automatically be sent within 2 business days.