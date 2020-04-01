Annual Performance Summary (APS) Process for Staff – EXTENSION

Dear Colleagues,

Given the extraordinary circumstances, we recognize the increased demands that have been placed on our organization to rapidly respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation. As a result, the deadline for the completion of the staff Annual Performance Summaries (APS) has been extended to April 30, 2020. We encourage supervisors and staff to continue to engage in the meaningful dialogue the APS affords as time allows. Completed APS forms can be sent to hr@middlebury.edu.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions. Your efforts are greatly appreciated.