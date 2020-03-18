GMHEC Well-being Facebook Group

by

Faculty and staff well-being remains a priority. While we are home and practicing social distancing, it is crucial that we remain well and stay connected. To support faculty and staff well-being and connection, I will be organizing a number of events over the coming weeks including yoga, meditation, circuit training, art classes and more. Things are happening quickly so if you’d like the inside scoop, join the private GMHEC Well-being Facebook group. If you are not on Facebook and want to know what’s happening, join the All Things Well-being listserv which you can find under groups in your Middlebury Outlook/email. If you have suggestions for things you’d like to see offered, shoot me an email at rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org. Take care and stay well.

Rebecca Schubert, MS RDN NBC-HWC

GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator