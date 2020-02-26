Introduction to Social Security

by

Tuesday, March 17, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ET)

More than 63 million are collecting Social Security benefits but not all understand how benefits are calculated, how to apply or basic strategies for claiming benefits. Learn the basics about Social Security including eligibility, how to apply, how your benefit is calculated and strategies for claiming benefits. Register today for this live webinar on Tuesday, March 17, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ET). Featured speakers: Scott E. Chester Director, Wealth Planning Strategies TIAA Individual Advisory Services Colleen M. Carcone, CFP® Director, Wealth Planning Strategies TIAA Individual Advisory Services As Directors of Wealth Planning Strategies for TIAA, both Colleen and Scott provide comprehensive wealth transfer, estate and tax planning considerations for clients with the most complex needs. Their tax and estate planning knowledge and backgrounds allow them to provide high-net-worth families with specialized advice and sophisticated planning strategies for every aspect of their financial lives.

Visit TIAA.org/webinars to register.