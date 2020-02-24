Facebook and You. De-FAANGing Our Social Media to Take Control of Our Digital Lives (DLINQ and Library Cryptoparty series)

by

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

3:00pm – 4pm Eastern

Wilson Media Lab, Davis Family Library

Co-facilitators: Joe Antonioli, Senior Curricular Innovation Strategist, DLINQ, and Brenda Ellis, Senior Research Librarian, Library

This cryptoparty is the first of a series that focuses on the FAANG companies. Participants will focus on Facebook, and actively take steps to protect their privacy while learning about how our data is collected and shared. We ask that all attendees bring their own laptop so that they can take the benefits of these activities with them.

Please visit this site to register for the Facebook De-FAANGing Cryptoparty – http://go.middlebury.edu/cryptofb

About FAANG Companies (from De-FAANGing Facebook)

“Facebook and the other FAANG companies (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google) have been learning about us through our posts, purchases, media consumption, and browsing habits for many years. These companies are grabbing our attention strategically, even while company executives are “limiting — and sometimes outright banning — how much screen time their kids get.” Facebook has become the largest social media platform, making it an essential communication platform for many people. This makes it hard for us to think about breaking our relationship with Facebook, even as it breaks our trust over and over again.”



Photo by ROOM on Unsplash