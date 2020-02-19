Winter Carnival 2020 Ice Show, Feb. 29 and Mar. 1

The Ice Show features skaters of all ages and abilities, including lots of local kids, in a fun event filled with music and costumes. The theme this year is “Midd Seasons.” Cheer on the beginners and be dazzled by competitive skaters. Come and enjoy the show! Tickets are $6.00 (general admission), available at the door or in advance at the College box office. SHOWTIMES: Sat 2/29 either 5:30 or 7:00 PM (check box office web site for updates) and Sun 3/1 at 2:00 PM.

Concessions will be available. Kenyon Arena is fully accessible. The show is run by the Middlebury College Figure Skating Club, a non-competitive figure skating program, with participation open to kids from the local community.