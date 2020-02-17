MIIS staff and faculty invited to First Friday Staff Meet-Ups 12-1

by

The MIIS Staff Advisory Team (SAT) invites all staff and faculty to our monthly meet-ups this spring.

Join colleagues every first Friday from 12-1/1:30pm in MG 100 (unless otherwise noted).

The next meet-up will feature David Gibson and Eva Gudbergsdottier on Friday, March 6 from 12-1pm in MG 100. They will provide an update on marketing and internal communications.

This is a “brown bag” meeting. Light dessert will be provided.

Learn more about SAT events or contact anyone on our planning team at http://sites.miis.edu/staff.

Stay up to date on MIIS information and meeting minutes across a range of leadership and planning teams at http://sites.miis.edu/info (login required).