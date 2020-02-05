Supporting Students through Challenges: 4-Week Workshop Series for Faculty & Staff

Join Maddie Hope, Middlebury’s Mental Health Promotion Specialist for a 4-week, 75 minute workshop series will help participants to support students struggling with overwhelming emotions. Workshop participants will be trained in: recognizing and describing mental health concerns, understanding ineffective and effective coping strategies for mental health challenges, responding to students with empathic listening skills, and making effective referrals to support services as needed.

Workshop Dates:

Wednesday March 4th 10:30-11:45am

Wednesday March 11th 10:30-11:45am

Wednesday March 18th 10:30-11:45am

Wednesday April 1st 10:30-11:45am

All sessions will be hosted in the Coltrane Lounge in Adirondack House (location pending confirmation).

Register at: go/supportingstudentsmidd

Space is limited to 25 participants

Presenter Contact Information:

Madeline Hope, Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Education

mhope@middlebury.edu

802-443-5389