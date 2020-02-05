Supporting Students through Challenges: 4-Week Workshop Series for Faculty & Staff
Join Maddie Hope, Middlebury’s Mental Health Promotion Specialist for a 4-week, 75 minute workshop series will help participants to support students struggling with overwhelming emotions. Workshop participants will be trained in: recognizing and describing mental health concerns, understanding ineffective and effective coping strategies for mental health challenges, responding to students with empathic listening skills, and making effective referrals to support services as needed.
Workshop Dates:
- Wednesday March 4th 10:30-11:45am
- Wednesday March 11th 10:30-11:45am
- Wednesday March 18th 10:30-11:45am
- Wednesday April 1st 10:30-11:45am
All sessions will be hosted in the Coltrane Lounge in Adirondack House (location pending confirmation).
Register at: go/supportingstudentsmidd
Space is limited to 25 participants
Presenter Contact Information:
Madeline Hope, Assistant Director of Health and Wellness Education
mhope@middlebury.edu
802-443-5389