Salon Jane Exhibit Opening March 6 in honor of International Women’s Day

by

Join us to celebrate International Women’s Day while enjoying the artwork of Salon Jane at a viewing and reception.

Where: McCone Upper Atrium

When: Friday, March 6 from 5:30-7pm

RSVP

Salon Jane is an artist collective of six women photographers—Martha Casanave (MIIS alumna), Susan Hyde Greene, Jane Olin, Anna Rheim, Robin V. Robinson, and Robin Ward—who all work outside the traditional sense of straight photography, experimenting and expanding their creativity with the support and honest feedback of the rest of the group.



Photography will be on display through June 2020.



This event is hosted by the Institute Committee on Art in Public Places (ICAPP) and Middlebury Institute Advancement Office.

About iCAPP

The creation of the MIIS Committee on Art in Public Places (ICAPP) is official. The group was developed to mirror the College’s CAPP that was established on the Vermont Campus in 1994.

The idea for MIIS CAPP started through a design-thinking activity that explored findings from the 2015 “Live the Brand” report. MIIS community members brainstormed ways to illustrate the transformative experience. After monthly meetings in spring 2015, the group determined the need for coordination and use of public art as one method for showcasing the learning journeys and transformative experiences of the MIIS community.

In service of this aim, MIIS CAPP has been charged with achieving the following goals:

Establish a program of exhibition of art in public places.

Illustrate the mission of the Institute, as well as the work of our students and alumni, by providing interesting and challenging artwork of high quality.

Elicit gifts and loans of artwork that can enhance the aesthetic and educational mission of the Institute.

Involve a broad representation of the community in choosing, placing, and interpreting art in public places to improve overall campus aesthetic, while preserving historical pieces.

Coordinate with relevant departments to secure funding for the purchase, installation, maintenance, and interpretation of works of art in public places.

Work with relevant departments to ensure the security and care of these objects.

We look forward to bringing a unified approach to public art displays on campus to illustrate and improve the MIIS experience.

ICAPP welcomes your involvement. Please contact any committee member to suggest a project or to get involved.