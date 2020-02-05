Live Financial Forum: Tax Theme

by

February 27, 2020 | 9:00 AM (PST) & 12:00 PM (PST) | Register Here.

Join us on Thursday, February 27th for our next Live Financial Forum! Our panel of money coaches will answer your questions live as well as some pre-submitted questions on any financial topic. Since we are in the middle of tax season, this forum’s theme will be Taxes. We will have a member of our tax team available to answer your tax-related questions. Log into the webinar to hear our panel address financial questions and concerns from people across the country.

Note: If you register and cannot attend, a recording of the webinar, along with a copy of the session presentation and handouts, will automatically be sent within 24 hours.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

You work hard for your money, but is your money working hard for you?

When it comes to our finances, we always wonder if we are making the right moves, and searching for answers can feel overwhelming.

Middlebury College provides all employees access to financial well-being thru My Secure Advantage (MSA).

MSA helps you make the most of your hard earned dollars! When it comes to living a financially stress-free life, every decision you make adds up. Through MSA, employees and their covered dependents can work with a personal Money Coach and utilize website services to make financial stress a thing of the past.

What’s Included

90 days (per calendar year) of personalized money coaching with a personal, confidential, unbiased, and guilt free Money Coach. Coaches don’t sell products or services: their only job is to provide expert guidance and improve your financial life.

days (per calendar year) of personalized money coaching with a personal, confidential, unbiased, and guilt free Money Coach. Coaches don’t sell products or services: their only job is to provide expert guidance and improve your financial life. Guidance on financial topics, goals, challenges, or questions. Whether you’re getting by, digging out, or saving big, connecting with a Money Coach to discuss options, identify issues, and build out a plan can only help.

Work with MSA to tackle questions like “Should I be saving more or paying down debt?” “When will I be able to retire, and how much do I need?” “What type of portfolio is best for me?” “How do I balance enjoying life now with saving for the future?” and more.

Online tools include videos, calculators, articles, and budgeting software to help you stress less and save more.

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. To get started, sign up, and schedule your first appointment with a Money Coach call 888-724-2326.