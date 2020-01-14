Annual Performance Summary (APS) Process for Staff

As we begin the new year, Human Resources would like to offer you resources to prepare for the Annual Performance Summary (APS) process. Performance evaluations for staff members take place between January 1 and March 31 of each year. The APS form for 2020 remains the same as in previous years. (You may recall that planning was begun last year to update the process incorporating campus feedback received through the institution-wide employee engagement survey and opportunities to utilize the new Oracle HCM module. Those plans continue as we make advances in our implementation efforts. While the module will not be ready for this year’s evaluation cycle, we will continue to provide updates for the coming year.)

Below, please find links to the form, helpful tools and guides to support the APS process, and an on-line audio training presentation that will help you prepare whether you are a supervisor or individual contributor. New employees and supervisors are encouraged to view the recorded presentation. For those who have attended the training sessions offered in past years, you may find this to be a convenient refresher.

http://www.middlebury.edu/offices/business/hr/staffandfaculty/evals (Vermont campus)

https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/offices-services/human-resources/employee-resources (MIIS)

All completed and signed evaluations should be scanned electronically and sent via email to hr@middlebury.edu. Please feel free to contact us with any questions.

Thank you,

Laura and Cathy

Laura Carotenuto

AVP for Human Resources, Central Administration

(802) 443-2012

Cathy Vincent

AVP for Human Resources, Academic Administration

(802) 443-5624