2020 Decennial Census is Coming

by

Sharing this information for faculty and staff on behalf of the Middlebury Complete Count Committee:

Every ten years, the U.S. Constitution requires an enumeration of

all persons in the United States, commonly referred to as The

Census. The count produced by this effort will help determine how

more than $675 billion will be distributed to states and localities

annually for the next ten years through more than 65 federal

programs. These programs include special education funding,

school lunch programs, meals on wheels, fuel assistance,

Medicare, housing rehabilitation, community economic

development and revitalization block grants, early childhood

education and cooperative extension offices.

Vermont relies on federal money for roughly one-third of its

annual budget. George Washington University’s GW Institute of

Public Policy estimates that, in 2016 alone, nearly $2.5 billion in

funding flowed to Vermont via 55 large federal spending

programs. The potential impact of a Census under-count,

therefore, can be significant.



April 1, 2020 is Census Day

This year, for the first time, you will have three options for

participating in the Census: online, by telephone, or with a

traditional, short-form written response. Look for your invitation to

respond in the mail or at your door. It is critical that everyone

participate and that all household members be counted. The 2020

Decennial Census will be available online in mid-March.

Please do your part to make sure that Middlebury and all of

Addison County counts!

For more information, check out the

2020 Decennial Census page

on the Town of Middlebury website!